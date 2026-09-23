Arsenal have reportedly identified Borussia Dortmund attacker Maximilian Beier as a possible centre-forward target, according to TEAMtalk.

Who Is Maximilian Beier?

The 23-year-old, valued at £34m by Transfermarkt, has become one of Germany’s most exciting young attackers. After brief stints with Brandenburger SC Süd and Energie Cottbus, he developed at Hoffenheim, making his Bundesliga debut in February 2020 and scoring 18 goals in 46 senior appearances. A loan at Hannover produced 15 more before Dortmund signed him permanently in 2024.

Beier has delivered consistently in Germany’s top flight, registering 10 goals and six assists in 2024/25 and 10 goals and 10 assists the following season. This term, he has four goal involvements as Nico Kovac’s side made a perfect start in both the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Arsenal’s Alvarez Setback Fuels Beier Interest

Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez was reportedly Arsenal’s main striker target in the summer, but the Argentine opted for Barcelona instead. Arsenal have since broadened their search, and scouts are said to be impressed by Beier’s displays over the past 12 months.

The 6ft 1in forward is reportedly seen as a strong fit for English football, with comparisons drawn to Dortmund team-mate Kai Havertz. However, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be keen.

Brighton Defeat Exposes Arsenal’s Attacking Needs

Arsenal’s title defence took a knock last weekend, when Brighton & Hove Albion won 3-0 and the Gunners managed just one shot on target. A lack of cutting edge played a significant part in the defeat.

In my opinion, Beier would suit Arteta well. He scores and creates in similar measure, and could make an impact either as a starter or from the bench. Yet with United and Spurs circling, Arsenal may need to act decisively, and the price could rise if a bidding contest develops.