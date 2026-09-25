Manchester United continue to monitor Club Brugge defender Joaquin Seys as they search for a long-term solution to their left-back problem, according to TEAMtalk.

Who Is Joaquin Seys?

The 21-year-old began his youth career at Oostende before switching to Club Brugge’s academy at just seven years old. He made his senior debut a couple of seasons ago and has since become a regular fixture at the Jan Breydel Stadium, helping the Belgian outfit lift a league title and multiple domestic cups along the way.

Last season, Seys featured 49 times across all competitions, chipping in with two goals and seven assists while keeping five clean sheets. He has carried that form into the current campaign, already registering three assists and three clean sheets in seven Pro League outings as Brugge sit third, just a point off top spot. His performances have also earned him a call-up to the Belgium squad for this international break.

United’s Interest in Seys

United had targeted Nathaniel Brown and Lewis Hall as replacements for Luke Shaw over the summer, but missed out on both — Brown joined Bayern Munich, while Newcastle blocked any move for Hall. That left Seys as a fallback option, though no formal bid was tabled before the transfer window shut.

Recruitment chief Christopher Vivell is said to be a long-standing admirer of the Belgian, and United reportedly sent scouts to watch him produce a two-assist display in a 3-0 win over Genk last weekend.

With Transfermarkt valuing him at around £17million and his contract running until 2029, Brugge are under no pressure to sell.

My Take

Seys ticks a lot of boxes for United — young, attacking-minded and already proven at a decent level. Given the club’s recent struggles at left-back, a move for a player this affordable would be a low-risk, high-upside gamble worth pursuing.