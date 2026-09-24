Liverpool have joined Crystal Palace and Everton in showing interest in Lyon midfielder Tyler Morton, with the 23-year-old’s form in Ligue 1 catching the eye of several Premier League clubs.

According to TEAMtalk, Morton’s consistent displays for Paulo Fonseca’s side have put him firmly on the radar at Anfield, Selhurst Park and Goodison Park alike. The former Liverpool academy graduate has racked up more minutes than any other Lyon player across ten competitive fixtures this term, a clear indicator of how central he has become to Fonseca’s plans. Lyon themselves are flying, currently second in Ligue 1 behind AS Monaco, with Morton playing a genuine part in that resurgence.

His appeal lies largely in his defensive solidity, a quality several sides are short of. Liverpool’s interest makes plenty of sense given they chose not to replace Curtis Jones over the summer, and doubts persist over Alexis Mac Allister’s future, with PSG circling. Bringing Morton back could hand Andoni Iraola some much-needed cover in the defensive-midfield zone.

Liverpool sold Morton to Lyon last year in a deal worth an initial £10 million, rising to £15 million, and inserted a 20 per cent sell-on clause. He’s since made 53 appearances for the French club, chipping in with three goals and three assists.

Competition Could Complicate a Reunion

Standing at 6ft 1in, the Wallasey-born midfielder has grown into one of Ligue 1’s more reliable defensive midfielders. That progress hasn’t gone unnoticed at Anfield, though a straightforward return looks unlikely given the queue forming behind them.

Crystal Palace may view Morton as insurance should Adam Wharton eventually depart, given the interest he’s attracting from bigger clubs. Everton, despite summer additions Christian Norgaard and Hayden Hackney, could still fancy Morton as a long-term successor to James Garner.

Personally, I’d be surprised if Lyon entertain any serious offers in January — Fonseca’s reliance on him is too great, and letting him go mid-season would leave a real gap in that midfield.