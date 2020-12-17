Manchester United have reportedly placed emphasis on signing Bayern Munich defender David Alaba in the January transfer window.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is understood to be in the market for a new centre-back, and has identified Alaba as the player who fits the bill at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old defender is entering the final six months of his contract with the Bavarians, and the club have withdrawn their latest offer of a new deal for the Austrian.

According to SportBild, the Red Devils are eyeing a move for Bayern Munich’s David Alaba, who supposedly dreamed of a move to the Mancunian giants during his days as a youngster.

However, the Austria international is believed to be a man in demand, with the report claiming that Manchester City, PSG, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all in the race for the centre-back’s signature.

Alaba chalked up over 400 appearances for Bayern Munich.