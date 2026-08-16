Liverpool have thrown their hat into the ring for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to Fichajes, as the Merseyside club eye a marquee summer addition to their engine room.

From Blackburn Breakout to Palace Mainstay

Wharton’s rise has been rapid. After shining through Blackburn Rovers’ academy and racking up 51 senior appearances, his form forced Crystal Palace to move in January 2024. Since then, the 22-year-old has become one of the Premier League’s most complete young midfielders, playing a key role under former boss Oliver Glasner. His big-game pedigree speaks for itself — starts in the FA Cup Final, Community Shield, and the UEFA Conference League Final all contributed to Palace’s historic treble.

Real Madrid Circling, But Merseyside Makes Its Move

That kind of consistency hasn’t gone unnoticed. Real Madrid reportedly explored a swoop after missing out on Rodri, who leaned toward Barcelona. But stalled talks have opened the door for others, with Liverpool now said to be among the most serious suitors — alongside Chelsea and Manchester United, who are also credited with interest.

MacAnthony Urges Reds to Make Their Move

Liverpool fan and Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has been vocal about the pursuit on talkSPORT, insisting Wharton could be the long-term successor to Alexis Mac Allister in midfield. He argued that even at a fee of £85–100m, signing Wharton would secure a player capable of anchoring Liverpool’s midfield for seven to eight years.

With Wharton’s Transfermarkt valuation sitting at £59m, Liverpool may need to move quickly and decisively to beat Chelsea and United to his signature this summer.