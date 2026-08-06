Tottenham Hotspur are in direct talks to sign Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano. The 27-year-old has been a target for Spurs since a July approach was knocked back, but the situation now looks far more fluid.

Romano confirmed that any deal hinges on Liverpool’s next move, with the Reds potentially open to selling if they land Bradley Barcola as a replacement and receive the right financial package for Gakpo.

From PSV Star to Anfield Silverware

The Dutchman arrived at Anfield in January 2023 from PSV Eindhoven and has since won the Premier League and Carabao Cup. Last season was patchier, though — just nine goals and six assists in 52 appearances — but he still made the cut for Netherlands’ World Cup squad.

What Gakpo Brings to N17

Standing at 6ft 4in, Gakpo is a technically sharp forward who prefers the left flank but has deputised centrally too. With Spurs having already strengthened their defence, midfield and goalkeeping ranks this summer under Roberto De Zerbi, the attack is the final piece — and a Premier League-proven talent entering his prime fits the bill.

Transfermarkt values him at around £51m, and with a contract running to 2030, Liverpool have no obligation to rush this.