Arsenal are reportedly in a strong position to land two of Manchester United’s brightest academy prospects before the transfer window shuts on September 1, according to The Telegraph.

Gunners Continue Squad Overhaul

The North London club have already strengthened significantly this summer, bringing in Christos Tzolis and Bruno Guimaraes, both of whom shone during the Community Shield victory over Manchester City. Arsenal are also closing in on Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa, with a marquee forward signing reportedly still on the agenda before deadline day.

Youth Recruitment Drive Gathers Pace

Alongside first-team business, Arsenal have been busy in the youth market too, closing in on Axel Donczew from Cardiff City and Vincent Joseph from Liverpool. Now, attention turns to United duo James Scanlon and Habeeb Ogunneye.

Who Are Scanlon and Ogunneye?

Scanlon, a 19-year-old left winger capped 24 times by Gibraltar, has reportedly agreed a two-year deal with Arsenal, including a 12-month extension option. He spent the second half of last season on loan at League Two side Swindon Town, managing just one goal in six games, though Arsenal remain confident in his long-term ceiling.

Ogunneye, meanwhile, operates as a right-back and made 21 League Two appearances for Newport County before being recalled by United mid-season. Both youngsters would likely join Arsenal’s Under-21s setup initially.

A Nominal Fee Expected

With both players entering the final year of their United contracts, Arsenal could secure the pair for a modest fee — potentially mirroring the roughly £1 million compensation paid for Chido Obi and Ayden Heaven moving the other way last year.