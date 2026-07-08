Manchester United are reportedly plotting a move for Paraguay stopper Orlando Gill, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes — and after his exploits at the World Cup, it’s easy to see why.

From San Lorenzo To The Spotlight

The 26-year-old joined Argentine giants San Lorenzo from Sportivo San Lorenzo a couple of years back and has since nailed down the No.1 shirt. But it was his heroics for Las Albirrojas that turned heads worldwide, as Paraguay reached the last-16 before bowing out to France.

Gill was sensational en route, keeping two clean sheets and posting a 79% save rate across five games — including a penalty shootout masterclass against Germany, where he saved two spot-kicks to send Paraguay through.

Why United Are Interested

Standing at 6ft 6in, the left-footed shot-stopper is commanding in the air, excellent between the sticks, and now has a reputation as a penalty specialist. Valued at just £5m by Transfermarkt, with his contract running to 2027, he represents exactly the kind of low-risk, high-upside gamble United love to explore.

A Crowded Goalkeeping Picture

With Andre Onana off on loan to Trabzonspor and Altay Bayindir reportedly eyeing an exit, Senne Lammens has emerged as United’s clear first choice. That leaves a vacancy — and Gill’s stock has never been higher.

Could a World Cup breakout star really be Old Trafford’s next goalkeeping gamble? Watch this space.