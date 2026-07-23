Liverpool’s summer window has been quiet, with only Jeremy Jacquet arriving so far. But after a stop-start campaign last season, Arne Slot knows reinforcements are non-negotiable before a ball is kicked. Enter Djed Spence.

According to Dave Davis on Anfield Index, the Reds are seriously considering a move for the Tottenham full-back, who arrives fresh off a standout World Cup with England. Spurs have set his price at £40 million, and reports from GiveMeSport suggest Spence himself is open to the switch — drawn by the promise of Champions League football and genuine title contention at Anfield.

Why Spence Solves Two Problems at Once

This isn’t just squad depth — it’s a versatility masterstroke. Spence can operate at both full-back positions, offering exactly the kind of cover Liverpool’s backline needs.

On the left, with Kostas Tsimikas’ Anfield future looking increasingly shaky, Spence would give Milos Kerkez — inconsistent for large stretches last season — some real competition for his shirt.

On the right, the picture is just as compelling. Jeremie Frimpong has thrived pushed further forward, while Conor Bradley is only just returning from a lengthy injury layoff. Spence slots neatly into that gap.

The Numbers Behind the Hype

Pace. Sharp one-on-one defending. Well-timed tackles and interceptions. A genuine ability to drive forward and create in the final third. At just 25, Spence isn’t a stopgap — he’s a long-term building block, arriving with momentum and point to prove on the biggest stages.