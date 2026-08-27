Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly “pushing” hard to land Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

Gakpo’s Rise From PSV to Anfield Star

The 27-year-old first turned heads with standout displays for PSV Eindhoven, racking up 34 goal contributions across all competitions in the 2021/22 season. He followed that with an electric first half of 2022/23, netting 13 goals and adding 16 assists before Liverpool moved to sign him in 2023.

Since arriving at Anfield, the Dutchman has lifted a Premier League title and an EFL Cup, and he’s already off the mark this season after scoring against Newcastle United on the opening weekend.

Spurs Eye Gakpo Despite Crowded Attack

Crook’s update suggests Tottenham remain firmly in the race for Gakpo, even after already bringing in Savinho and Omar Marmoush this window. Meanwhile, Manchester City look unlikely to enter the chase, and Liverpool’s attention has shifted toward finalising a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola to cover the left flank before the deadline.

Rebuild Continues Under De Zerbi

Tottenham’s interest fits a wider summer rebuild under Roberto De Zerbi. The club has already strengthened defensively with Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi, and Jan Paul van Hecke, while Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali bolstered midfield. Goalkeeping cover was addressed too, with Martin Dubravka signed to support Antonin Kinsky following Guglielmo Vicario’s loan exit to Juventus.

With Transfermarkt valuing Gakpo at around £51m, Spurs see a Premier League-proven left winger entering the prime of his career — a move that could reshape their attacking options as the transfer window winds down.