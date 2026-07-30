Arsenal have identified RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa as their leading alternative should a move for Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior collapse, according to Caught Offside.

The Gunners have already strengthened out wide by signing Christos Tzolis, who arrives with a huge reputation after racking up 51 goal contributions for Club Brugge last season. But manager Mikel Arteta is still chasing a marquee name on the left flank, with Vinicius the dream target despite his contract at the Bernabeu running down.

The Brazilian hasn’t ruled out extending his stay in Madrid, leaving Arsenal exposed to missing out entirely. That’s where Nusa, valued at £51 million, comes into the picture as the club’s contingency plan.

Is Nusa Really Worth £51 Million?

Tzolis dazzled in Belgium with 22 goals and 29 assists last season, but he’s stepping into a far tougher league after a difficult teenage spell at Norwich City. Nusa, meanwhile, endured a modest campaign at Leipzig, managing just five goals and four assists in 35 appearances.

He did produce a standout long-range strike against Ivory Coast at the World Cup, hinting at his ceiling, but his inconsistent finishing raises serious doubts over whether he’s worth the huge outlay being discussed. Tottenham have also been linked with Nusa but appear to be prioritising City’s Savinho instead — a sign that Spurs may share these same reservations.

Verdict

Arsenal’s move for Vinicius remains the priority, and rightly so given Nusa’s inconsistent output this past season. A £51 million fallback option who managed only nine goal contributions all year is a gamble Arsenal should think twice about. Would the Gunners be better served waiting a year to see if Nusa fulfils his potential at Leipzig first?