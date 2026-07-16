Arsenal’s summer rebuild is gathering pace, and their next big swing could be aimed at Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers. With Leandro Trossard closing in on a switch to Besiktas, Mikel Arteta is left with a gaping hole out wide — and Rogers looks like the man he wants to fill it.

The Numbers Behind the Interest

According to GiveMeSport’s Ben Jacobs, Arsenal are preparing to fire in an opening bid for the England international, who has been a standout performer this season. 14 goals and 11 assists across all competitions in 2025/26 tell their own story — Rogers is in the form of his life, and Arsenal have taken notice.

A £30 Million Gap to Bridge

The real drama here isn’t just about Rogers’ quality — it’s about the price tag. Villa are holding firm at £130 million, while Arsenal’s opening offer is expected to land closer to £100 million. That’s a significant gulf, and one that could turn this into a lengthy summer saga rather than a swift deal.

The Positional Question Nobody’s Answering

Here’s the twist: Rogers has built his reputation as a number 10, not a winger. His minutes out wide are limited, raising a genuine question — is Arsenal chasing a false fit, or the next great creative force at the Emirates? With Bradley Barcola also lurking as a natural alternative, this could be one of the more fascinating transfer sagas of the window.