Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to battle Arsenal for the signature of Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron, according to Futbol A Lo Grande.

The 24-year-old midfielder has scored 12 goals and registered 13 assists in 32 MLS appearances for The Five Stripes this term, and Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for the Paraguayan in recent weeks.

The Gunners were said to be hopeful of signing the attacking midfielder, but the report claims that Tottenham could beat their arch-rivals to his signature in the mid-season transfer window.

The report adds, Spurs could pay somewhere in the region of £22m for the Paraguay international when the January transfer window opens for business.

Almiron joined Atlanta United in December 2016 from Argentine outfit Lanus.

Comments

comments

Posted on by Sammy Jakes.

Arsenal, Atlanta United, English Premier League, Major League Soccer, Tottenham