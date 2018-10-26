Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing to battle Arsenal for the signature of Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron, according to Futbol A Lo Grande.

Tottenham será el nuevo club de Miguel Almiron, la transferencia será por 25 millones de euros. Vía @riquelmeandres #AM1080 — Fútbol a lo Grande (@FALG1080am) 25 October 2018

The 24-year-old midfielder has scored 12 goals and registered 13 assists in 32 MLS appearances for The Five Stripes this term, and Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for the Paraguayan in recent weeks.

The Gunners were said to be hopeful of signing the attacking midfielder, but the report claims that Tottenham could beat their arch-rivals to his signature in the mid-season transfer window.

The report adds, Spurs could pay somewhere in the region of £22m for the Paraguay international when the January transfer window opens for business.

Almiron joined Atlanta United in December 2016 from Argentine outfit Lanus.

