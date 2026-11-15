Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a move for Aston Villa’s Boubacar Kamara, according to Football Insider, as they look to strengthen their midfield.

Why Kamara Appeals

The Frenchman joined Villa on a free from Marseille in 2022 and is now a regular under Unai Emery, despite some injury setbacks. He helped Villa win the Europa League last season.

Transfermarkt values him at around £42m, and his contract runs to 2030, giving Villa a strong negotiating hand. The clubs also share a good relationship after trading players last summer.

Chelsea’s Midfield Situation

Chelsea let Andrey Santos and Enzo Fernández depart, bringing in Jordan Henderson and Valentin Barco. Romeo Lavia has struggled with injuries, Henderson is nearing the end of his career and Barco is still developing.

Kamara is a right-footed deep-lying playmaker who can also cover box-to-box. He passes well between the lines and is reliable defensively.

Our Opinion

Proven in the Premier League and in his prime, Kamara looks a sensible fit for Xabi Alonso’s squad. Whether Chelsea turn interest into a firm bid is the key question.