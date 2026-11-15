Charlie Austin Backs Old Trafford Move for Rudiger

Former striker turned pundit Charlie Austin believes Manchester United should target Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger. Speaking to Metro, Austin suggested the club need an overhaul at the back and that new manager Mauricio Pochettino could look to the German international.

Austin argued that United need an aggressive, experienced defender who knows the Premier League and remains mobile and athletic. He feels a defence could then be built around that figure, with younger players added alongside.

United’s Defensive Struggles

On paper, United have plenty of options, including Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire and Ayden Heaven. However, performances have often fallen short, and the Red Devils have conceded 30 goals in 15 games in all competitions, leaving them in the relegation zone.

Why Rudiger Could Be Available

Rudiger joined Real Madrid from Chelsea on a free transfer in 2022 and has since won La Liga and the Champions League. The 33-year-old, who stands 6ft 3in, is now in the final year of his contract and has largely been a rotation option under Jose Mourinho.

That could open the door to a free move next summer, or even a pre-contract agreement in January if no extension is signed in Madrid.

Our Take

Rudiger’s physical profile and Premier League experience make him a logical fit, and a free transfer would reduce the financial risk. Still, his age means he would be more of a short-term fix than a long-term solution. It will be intriguing to see whether United make a concrete approach.