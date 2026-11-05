Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki as they plan ahead for the 2027 transfer window.

Reds Target Midfield Reinforcements

Despite a busy summer, Liverpool did little to strengthen the centre of the park. With Alexis Mac Allister’s long-term future uncertain, the board is said to be mapping out fresh investment. According to Ekrem Konur, Sadiki has joined the club’s shortlist, with the 21-year-old valued at around £33 million.

Why Sadiki Suits Iraola’s Style

Sadiki is a physical presence who wins duels and covers plenty of ground. His reading of the game helps him recover possession, while his ability to carry the ball between the lines and combine with teammates adds a progressive edge. Press resistance and work-rate would also suit Andoni Iraola’s high-intensity approach.

Sunderland Unlikely to Sell Mid-Season

With Sunderland embroiled in a relegation fight, parting with the Congo international in January looks unlikely. A summer approach appears far more realistic, when Liverpool would stand a better chance of securing his signature.

Competition on Liverpool’s Shortlist

Sadiki is not the only name under consideration. Lamine Camara and Martin Zubimendi are also believed to be on the list, so his exact position remains unclear.

Our Take

Sadiki looks a sensible long-term option, particularly with Ryan Gravenberch not a guaranteed starter. At £33m, he would represent decent value for a young midfielder with Premier League experience, though Liverpool may prefer a more established name if Mac Allister departs.