Spurs Join Race for USMNT Defender

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping close tabs on Villarreal full-back Alex Freeman, according to Football Insider. The 22-year-old American has impressed since moving from Orlando City in January, and he has quickly established himself in LaLiga.

Freeman has featured in 10 of Villarreal’s 11 league matches this season, along with all three of their Champions League outings. That is a fine return for a player still in his first year of European football.

Why Roberto De Zerbi Could Be Interested

The report suggests De Zerbi wants to refresh his back line, with Pedro Porro’s future uncertain. Freeman is understood to be among the options under consideration.

His numbers back up the interest. According to FotMob, he boasts a pass completion rate of 91.6%, has created nine chances and wins an average of 7.58 duels per league game. Transfermarkt values him at roughly £12m, which would make him a relatively affordable alternative.

Competition From Manchester Clubs

Spurs will not have the field to themselves. Manchester United and Manchester City are also said to admire Freeman. Journalist Pete O’Rourke highlighted his versatility and his ability to operate across the entire back line.

Our Opinion

Freeman looks a smart, low-risk option for Tottenham. His versatility would give De Zerbi tactical flexibility, and the modest valuation leaves room to strengthen elsewhere. However, competition from two Manchester heavyweights could prove a major obstacle, as a Champions League-level player will have no shortage of suitors. Spurs may need to move quickly if the interest is genuine.