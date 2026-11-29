Manchester United have reportedly identified Como midfielder Nico Paz as a serious option to succeed Bruno Fernandes, according to The Athletic.

Why United Are Interested in Paz

The 22-year-old Argentina international joined Como from Real Madrid two years ago and has since flourished in Serie A. He contributed 13 goals and seven assists last term, helping Como secure a Champions League place. This season, he has already registered six goals and eight assists in 16 appearances.

Fernandes Contract Situation

Talks over a new deal for Fernandes have reportedly stalled. His current contract is entering its final months, though United hold an option to extend it by a further year, leaving his future uncertain.

Real Madrid Buyback Clause and Competition

Real Madrid hold an €80m buyback clause, but Paz is understood to be reluctant to return to the Bernabéu unless a starting role is guaranteed. United are not his first-choice destination, although the club’s project appeals to him. Tottenham Hotspur reportedly made a concrete approach last year, and several other suitors remain.

Champions League Hurdle for Old Trafford Move

Qualifying for next season’s Champions League is seen as essential, which looks a tall order given United’s current position. A shared agency with Mauricio Pochettino could help their cause.

What This Could Mean for United

Paz would offer youth, creativity and a high output of goal involvements, which makes him a logical long-term successor to Fernandes. Even so, convincing him without European football will be a major challenge for the Old Trafford hierarchy.