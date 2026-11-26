Manchester United have reportedly identified Bournemouth defender Adrien Truffert as a “dream target” for the January transfer window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Why Man Utd Want a New Left-Back

Luke Shaw is in the final year of his contract and has endured repeated fitness issues. Patrick Dorgu, meanwhile, has had some injury setbacks this year and remains young and still developing. That leaves United short of dependable depth on the left side of defence.

Truffert’s Bournemouth Form

The 25-year-old joined the Cherries from Rennes after Milos Kerkez moved to Liverpool. He impressed in his first Premier League season, registering six goal contributions and 11 clean sheets in 38 appearances, as Bournemouth finished sixth.

This term, he has added two assists and five clean sheets in all competitions. Andoni Iraola’s side are fifth with 18 points from 11 games, just three behind fourth-placed Liverpool. Truffert has also earned a place in the France national team.

Can Bournemouth Be Persuaded?

Any deal looks difficult. Truffert’s contract runs until 2030, and Bournemouth are unlikely to sell key players mid-season. Transfermarkt values him at around £29m.

Jacobs said: “One dream target is Truffert, but Bournemouth are not going to want to let many of their stars go.”

Why Truffert Could Suit United

Truffert is Premier League-proven and in his prime, which makes him a sensible option for United. Even so, prising him away from a club chasing European football in January would be a major challenge, and the Red Devils may need to look at alternatives.