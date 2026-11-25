Manchester United have reportedly held discussions with Barcelona over defender Alejandro Balde, according to TEAMtalk. The Catalan club are said to be open to selling the 23-year-old in January.

Why Barcelona Could Let Balde Leave

The La Masia graduate has won three La Liga titles during his time at Camp Nou. Fitness problems have disrupted his progress, though, and he has managed just 124 minutes under Hansi Flick this season. Transfermarkt values him at around £33m, and his contract has 18 months left to run.

United’s Left-Back Problem

United want to strengthen at left-back after defensive struggles this term. Luke Shaw has a long history of injuries and is in the final year of his deal, while Patrick Dorgu has also had fitness setbacks. With a limited winter budget, the club would prefer a loan, and Balde is reportedly open to joining.

Rayan Ait-Nouri Also on the Radar

Manchester City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri is another option. He is short of regular football and is said to be keen on a switch to Old Trafford, with City willing to let him go in January.

Balde Could Be a Smart Long-Term Gamble

Balde’s lack of minutes is a concern, but he is young, talented and attack-minded, qualities United need in their system under Pochettino. A loan with an option to buy would limit the financial risk while giving the club time to judge his fitness. If he stays healthy, he could become a shrewd long-term signing.