Chelsea Interested in Como Centre-Back

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a move for Como defender Jacobo Ramon, according to Football Insider. The 21-year-old Spaniard, who joined the Serie A club from Real Madrid last year, stands 6ft 5in and has caught the eye in west London.

Ramon’s Serie A Form

Ramon scored twice and helped Como keep 15 clean sheets across all competitions last term. This season, he has reportedly contributed four goals and two assists in 17 appearances, with four clean sheets. Reported figures include 93% pass accuracy, 63% of duels won and a top speed of 35.1 km/h.

Transfer Fee and Contract Situation

Transfermarkt values Ramon at roughly £38m, and his deal runs until 2030. That leaves Como well placed to demand a substantial fee. Chelsea are also reported to be monitoring Antonio Rudiger and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

Why Ramon Could Suit Chelsea

Ramon’s height, pace and comfort in possession make him an intriguing fit for the Premier League. His aerial strength and composure on the ball suggest he could handle the physical demands of English football, and his age gives Chelsea room to develop him. A January move may be tricky given Como’s bargaining power, so a summer deal looks more realistic.