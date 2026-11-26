Liverpool have reportedly been warned they must spend up to £60m to land Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, according to Football Insider.

Verbruggen’s Rise in Belgium and England

The Dutchman came through the youth ranks at NAC Breda before joining Anderlecht in 2020 without having played a senior game. He debuted in May 2021 and made headlines in the 2022-23 Europa Conference League by saving three penalties in a shootout against Ludogorets Razgrad. That form earned him a move to Brighton in 2023.

Impressive Premier League Numbers

The 6ft 4in stopper has been outstanding this term, conceding only nine goals in 11 league games and keeping seven clean sheets, a joint Premier League best. His contract runs until 2028, which strengthens Brighton’s negotiating position, with Real Madrid also reportedly keen.

Brighton Expected to Demand a Premium

Former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness believes the Seagulls will drive up the price by creating an auction. He recalled Verbruggen costing around £16m and expects a fee of between £50m and £60m, adding that Brighton are skilled at extracting bonuses for their players.

Could He Succeed Alisson at Anfield?

With Alisson’s contract expiring at the end of the season, Liverpool may need a long-term successor. Verbruggen’s age and consistency make him an appealing option, and while £60m is substantial for a goalkeeper, it would arguably represent sound business for a player with years ahead of him.