Manchester United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Ivan Toney in the January window, with the England striker’s representatives sounding out potential suitors, according to TEAMtalk.

Toney’s Record Since Leaving Brentford

The 30-year-old became a Brentford legend before joining Al-Ahli in the summer of 2024 for a fee above his £16m Transfermarkt valuation. This season, he has contributed 20 goals and assists, scoring 16 times and setting up four more in 17 appearances. That takes his Al-Ahli total to 109 goals in 110 games.

Toney was also part of Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man England squad for the last World Cup, and is reportedly weighing up a Premier League return in 2027.

Why United Need a Centre-Forward

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly made a new striker a January priority. United have operated largely without a natural number nine this term, with Benjamin Sesko injured throughout and Joshua Zirkzee yet to start a game. Matheus Cunha has mostly played behind the front man, so the squad lacks a genuine focal point.

Toney’s 47 goal contributions in 85 Premier League appearances make him a ready-made option.

Competition for Toney’s Signature

United are unlikely to have a clear run. Arsenal are reportedly keen, while Chelsea and Tottenham have also been made aware of his availability.

Is Toney the Right Fit for Old Trafford?

Signing a 30-year-old from the Saudi Pro League carries risk, but a proven Premier League finisher could offer short-term stability up front. If United want a reliable goalscorer rather than a long-term project, Toney makes sense, though the competition could complicate any deal.