Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly competing for Al-Nassr centre-back Mohamed Simakan, with CaughtOffside claiming both Premier League giants are monitoring the Frenchman.

Simakan’s Rise From Strasbourg to Saudi Arabia

The 26-year-old came through Strasbourg’s academy before joining RB Leipzig in 2021. He made 122 appearances there, collecting two German Cups and a German Super Cup. He moved to Al-Nassr in the summer of 2025 and helped them lift the Saudi Pro League title.

Why Liverpool and Man Utd Are Interested

Liverpool are reportedly planning for the future in defence, and Simakan’s versatility at centre-back and right-back appeals. United, meanwhile, are said to be more desperate for a centre-back, with his recovery pace and wide defending suited to a high line.

The 6ft 2in defender could cost between £29m and £33m, though a summer move looks likelier than January. Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle are also reportedly keeping tabs.

Stats That Back Up the Hype

According to FotMob, Simakan averages 10.13 line-breaking passes and 4.53 recoveries per game in the Saudi Pro League, with a 90.5% pass completion rate.

Why Simakan Could Be Smart Business

Those numbers suggest £33m is fair value for a defender with proven pedigree and genuine versatility. With so many clubs circling, the fee may not stay modest for long, and it will be fascinating to see who moves first.