United Explore Bassey Deal

Manchester United have opened discussions about signing Fulham centre-back Calvin Bassey in January, according to The Athletic. The report says talks are taking place to understand the conditions of a potential transfer, although Fulham do not currently plan to sell.

United sit 19th in the Premier League with eight points from 11 games, and Mauricio Pochettino is expected to be given funds to strengthen.

Bassey’s Rise at Craven Cottage

The Nigeria international arrived from Ajax prone to positional mistakes, but has developed into a dependable defender. He now captains Fulham regularly and is admired for his forward runs and recoveries. His contract expires in June, though the Cottagers can trigger a 12-month extension.

How Much Could Bassey Cost?

Transfermarkt values him at £23.3m, yet Fulham could demand £45m-£50m given the Premier League premium.

Why Bassey Suits Old Trafford

He averages 88% passing accuracy and wins almost six duels per game, with four clearances, three recoveries and nearly two tackles. He can also cover at left-back.

He would provide competition for Lisandro Martinez, whose deal expires next summer and who has criticised the board.

Our Thoughts on the Bassey Pursuit

Bassey looks a sensible long-term investment, particularly with Martinez’s future uncertain. However, paying close to £50m for a player entering the final year of his contract would be a hefty gamble, and Fulham’s stance suggests this will not be straightforward.