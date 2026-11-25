Arsenal have reportedly entered the chase for Dinamo Tbilisi winger Tornike Kvaratskhelia, the younger brother of Paris Saint-Germain star Khvicha, according to TEAMtalk.

Gunners Monitoring Georgian Talent

The 16-year-old left winger has impressed in Georgia, and Arsenal are said to be admirers of his development. The club already have a foothold in the country after signing Bartishvili from Kolkheti 1913.

Heavy Competition for Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal face a crowded field. PSG are among the leading contenders, with Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton, Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Atalanta and Juventus also reportedly keen.

Teenage Form for Tbilisi

Tornike has two goals and two assists in four Youth League outings, a return of one goal contribution every 121 minutes. He has also made 14 Georgian league appearances and four in Conference League qualifying. Scout Bence Bocsák has described him as “fantastic”.

Perfect Fit for Arsenal’s Youth Strategy

Signing him would match the youth-focused approach under Andrea Berta, which has already brought in Evan Mooney, Jaden Dixon, Elijah Upson, Axel Donczew and Vincent Joseph.

Winning this race will not be easy given the clubs involved, but Arsenal’s Georgian connection and clear pathway for young talent could prove persuasive. His early senior exposure is promising, though whether he is ready for Premier League football remains to be seen.