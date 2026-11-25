Carragher Questions Pochettino’s Team Selection

Jamie Carragher admitted he felt “sorry” for Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt following the 4-0 defeat at Anfield. The Sky Sports pundit described the Dutchman as “all over the place” and branded the decision to start him “bizarre”.

Mauricio Pochettino took charge of his first game after Michael Carrick’s departure. Leny Yoro’s early red card left United exposed, and Liverpool took full advantage. The Red Devils now sit in the relegation zone with eight points from 11 matches.

De Ligt Lacked Match Sharpness

De Ligt has struggled for minutes this season because of fitness issues, and it showed. Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports, said he rates the centre-back’s quality but felt the situation was unfair on him. He even found himself hoping the manager would take him “out of the firing line”.

The 27-year-old, valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt, also endured a difficult night against Como in the Champions League, when United conceded four goals as well.

Defensive Rebuild Looks Likely

Beyond De Ligt, United’s centre-back options are Harry Maguire, Yoro, Lisandro Martínez and Ayden Heaven. Maguire and Martínez are both in the final year of their contracts and lack pace, which raises questions about the long-term plan.

What Next for United’s Backline?

A summer overhaul of the defence appears sensible. Pochettino will need athletic, reliable options at the back, and with two senior names approaching free agency, recruitment in that area could soon become a priority at Old Trafford.