Ljungberg Slams Martínez Over Sending Off

Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg has criticised Manchester United defender Lisandro Martínez after his needless red card in the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea. Speaking on Viaplay, as reported by Metro, the Swede said the incident left him feeling “a bit sick” and accused the Argentine of failing to put the team first.

Ljungberg also defended Michael Carrick, arguing the manager is not the main problem. He believes the players have let their head coach down with their behaviour.

Martínez Contract and Future Uncertain

Valued at around £37m by Transfermarkt, the 28-year-old has been a regular starter since joining from Ajax and helped United win two domestic cups. However, his contract expires next summer, and speculation over his future is growing. He also criticised the club’s hierarchy following the defeat to Atlético Madrid last month.

Manchester United’s Poor Start Under Carrick

United sit 17th in the Premier League with seven points from nine games, just outside the relegation zone on goal difference. They are 20th in the Champions League with three points from as many matches and have already exited the Carabao Cup. Across all competitions, they have won just two of 13 games.

Despite this, the club’s hierarchy is reportedly keeping faith in Carrick. United face AS Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday, followed by Aston Villa in the league.

Our Take

Martínez’s discipline will worry United given his contract situation. Losing a key defender to suspension at such a fragile moment hurts, and it may strengthen any argument for the club to consider his future carefully before talks begin.