Man Utd Monitoring £23m Centre-Back

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, according to TEAMtalk. The 26-year-old Nigerian has been one of the Cottagers’ most reliable performers since joining from Ajax in the summer of 2023, and has made 112 appearances for the club.

Bassey’s Form at Fulham

Bassey has featured in all nine Premier League games this season for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, who are unbeaten in their last three league outings. He averages 5.44 duels won per game and earned a 6.60 rating against Aston Villa, the third-highest in that match.

Former Nigeria assistant coach Sylvanus Okpala has described him as “outstanding”, and his versatility across the back line is said to appeal to United.

Why United Need Defensive Reinforcements

The contracts of Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire all expire next summer, prompting an extensive rebuild at the back. Bassey’s Premier League experience makes him a viable option.

However, competition is stiff. Newcastle United, Everton, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also reportedly interested.

Contract Situation at Craven Cottage

Bassey’s deal expires at the end of the season, though Fulham hold an option to extend it by 12 months.

Our Take

Waiting for his contract to run down would save money, but United’s need for defensive restructuring is pressing. Offering a fee close to his £23m Transfermarkt valuation could give them the edge over rival suitors and secure a proven Premier League performer.