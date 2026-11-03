Liverpool are reportedly drawing up a four-man list of centre-backs as they plan for life after Virgil van Dijk, according to CaughtOffside.

Who Are Liverpool Considering?

Borussia Dortmund captain Nico Schlotterbeck and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo are said to be the leading options, with Inter’s Alessandro Bastoni and Barcelona’s Jules Koundé also under consideration. Van Dijk’s contract expires at the end of the season, and no extension talks are reported.

Schlotterbeck: The £57m Frontrunner

The German international is reportedly admired for his leadership, aerial strength and ability to step into midfield. Dortmund are said to have set a £47-50m release clause for selected clubs from summer 2027, with a £57m valuation applying to others.

Murillo: Premier League Proven

The Brazilian offers pace, aggressive defending and comfort in possession, plus top-flight experience. However, Forest are under no pressure with four years left on his deal, so Liverpool would need to pay well beyond his £41m Transfermarkt valuation.

Our Take

Schlotterbeck looks the most logical fit given his profile and the price structure reportedly built into his contract. Murillo’s Premier League know-how is a big plus, but Forest’s strong negotiating position could make him the costlier route. Bastoni and Koundé are proven quality, yet their price tags and situations may complicate a deal.

Whoever Liverpool prioritise, replacing a defender of Van Dijk’s calibre is a huge task. It will be fascinating to see which name the Reds pursue.