Reds Monitoring Manchester City Situation

Liverpool are reportedly ready to move for Manchester City playmaker Rayan Cherki should the Premier League champions face severe punishment. City were found guilty of 114 charges during the international break, and sanctions could follow in the coming weeks, which would threaten the future of several key players at the Etihad Stadium.

According to TEAMtalk, several clubs in England and across Europe are weighing up potential raids on City’s squad, with Liverpool among those identified as interested. The Reds are said to be impressed with Cherki’s start to the campaign and the creativity he has brought to City’s attacking play.

Cherki’s Price Tag and Contract Situation

Transfermarkt values the France international at £93 million, and he is under contract in Manchester until 2031. However, his asking price would remain uncertain if City were hit with penalties, as the sanctions imposed would largely dictate the club’s stance on selling.

Why Cherki Suits Anfield

Primarily an attacking midfielder, Cherki can also operate on the right flank, giving Arne Slot’s successor options in the final third. His dribbling, close control and ability to beat several defenders stand out, while his chance creation numbers and finishing have made him a consistent threat.

At 23, he already has Premier League experience, along with Champions League appearances for City and Olympique Lyonnais. Those credentials suggest he could adapt quickly to life on Merseyside.

Opinion: Competition Will Be Fierce

Cherki would offer Liverpool a long-term option who could eventually fill the creative role Mohamed Salah has long occupied, especially following the arrival of Bradley Barcola earlier this year. Still, other top clubs will be monitoring the situation closely, so Liverpool should not assume the deal would be straightforward even if City are punished. A lot depends on the severity of the sanctions and the timing of any decision.