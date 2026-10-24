Gunners Scouting Teenage Defender

Arsenal have reportedly identified Barcelona’s Xavi Espart as a potential right-back target, though Tottenham Hotspur are also monitoring the 19-year-old, according to CaughtOffside.

The report claims the Premier League champions have watched the youngster in person and put together a detailed scouting dossier.

Champions League Record Catches the Eye

Espart made headlines in Barcelona’s 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, scoring to become the youngest Spanish defender to find the net in the Champions League at 19 years and 152 days. That broke a record previously held by Sergio Ramos.

The goal took him to four goal contributions in eight appearances under Hansi Flick, who has publicly described him as “incredible”.

Price Tag and Rival Interest

Espart recently signed a contract running to 2030, with a release clause reportedly above £83m. However, CaughtOffside suggests Barcelona could entertain talks for offers in the £33m-£41m range.

Aston Villa, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are also said to be keen, so Arsenal may need to move quickly.

Would He Improve Arteta’s Options?

Ben White and Jurrien Timber are Arsenal’s main right-back options, with Cristhian Mosquera also used there, including in last season’s Champions League final. A specialist in the role could add welcome balance.

His LaLiga numbers are encouraging: a 88.6% pass completion rate, 53.8% dribble success and 64.3% aerial duels won, despite standing just 5ft 8in.

In my view, Espart looks a smart long-term investment at that reported fee. The real challenge for Arsenal will be fending off Spurs and the other suitors.