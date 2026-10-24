Arsenal are reportedly lining up a formal approach for Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz when the January transfer window opens, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Why Arsenal Need Attacking Reinforcements

The Gunners want to keep their Premier League title challenge alive while going deep in the Champions League. Last summer’s pursuit of Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Jr reportedly ended without success, leaving Mikel Arteta short of options.

Christos Tzolis has made a promising start after arriving from Club Brugge. Even so, repeating his 50-plus goal contributions from last season will be tough in a far more demanding league.

Saka Injury Raises Concern

Bukayo Saka lasted only 10 minutes of the 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in Germany before a quad problem forced him off, with Eberechi Eze replacing him. Arteta admitted the news “doesn’t look good at all”, and Tzolis is also unavailable for Saturday’s meeting with Everton.

Diaz Could Be Available

Fichajes claims the 27-year-old is Arsenal’s leading January target, with Arteta valuing his versatility on the left wing and in midfield. Real Madrid may be willing to sell, as Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to raise funds for a playmaking midfielder.

Our Take

Diaz looks a sensible fit. Noni Madueke and teenager Max Dowman can cover for Saka in the short term, but a versatile, experienced player would add flexibility during a congested winter schedule. A £50m fee feels steep for a squad rotation option, though, so Arsenal would need to be sure of his role before committing. As ever with Fichajes, it is worth treating the claims with caution until a more established source confirms them.