Reds and Gunners Monitor £152m-Rated Frenchman

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly still keeping tabs on Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise, according to TEAMtalk. Transfermarkt values him at around £152m.

Why Liverpool Could Use a New Right-Winger

Following Mohamed Salah’s exit on a free transfer, Liverpool added Victor Muñoz and Bradley Barcola. Even so, Andoni Iraola has no natural left-footed right-winger. Rio Ngumoha is still developing, while Federico Chiesa has struggled to settle in England since leaving Juventus.

Arsenal Already Well Stocked

Mikel Arteta can call on Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke on the right, with Max Dowman emerging. The Gunners therefore have little need to spend big unless someone leaves.

Competition and Bayern’s Plans

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be admirers. However, Olise reportedly has no wish to return to England and would favour Spain, with Real Madrid and Barcelona both interested.

Bayern intend to tie him to a fresh long-term deal and make him one of their highest earners.

What Olise Offers

A left-footed right-winger who is also comfortable in a central attacking role, Olise combines tight-space dribbling with clinical finishing.

Spain Remains the Real Threat

Real Madrid and Barcelona look better placed to land Olise if he does leave Munich. Both clubs match his reported preference, which leaves Liverpool and Arsenal chasing an uphill battle.