Chelsea Step Up Interest in Koundé

Chelsea have reportedly made formal enquiries about Barcelona defender Jules Koundé, according to journalist Matteo Moretto, speaking to MARCA. The Blues have long admired the France international, having come close to signing him before Barcelona won the race in 2022.

Why Koundé’s Barcelona Future Is Uncertain

The 27-year-old has made 193 appearances for the Catalan giants, collecting three LaLiga titles, two Copa del Rey wins and three Spanish Super Cups. Hansi Flick has previously called him “incredible”, and he has been among the division’s best right-backs.

However, Koundé has started the last three LaLiga games on the bench after featuring in Barcelona’s opening four, fuelling speculation over his future at Camp Nou.

£42m Price Tag and January Plans

Moretto claims Barcelona could sanction a sale to raise funds for a new striker, with a fee of up to £42m mentioned. He said Chelsea are “assessing the situation” ahead of the January window and studying the numbers involved.

Chelsea’s Defensive Problems

Xabi Alonso’s side have conceded 12 goals this season, the most in the Premier League, and are yet to keep a clean sheet. They have let in at least two goals in every one of their five league matches, so reinforcements at the back look essential.

Our Take on a Possible Deal

At £42m, Koundé looks like decent business. His experience, leadership and flexibility across the back line would give Chelsea options they currently lack, and his familiarity with the Premier League’s rivals in Europe would help him settle quickly. Much will depend on whether Barcelona genuinely want to sell and what happens with their striker search. Even so, it is a move Chelsea fans should hope progresses.