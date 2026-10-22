Bournemouth Set Huge Alex Scott Asking Price

Bournemouth have reportedly slapped a valuation in excess of £100m on Alex Scott as Liverpool and Chelsea monitor the England midfielder, according to Football Insider. The 23-year-old has been one of the Premier League’s most sought-after midfielders and is averaging 7.26 recoveries per game this season.

Why Liverpool and Chelsea Want the Midfielder

Scott is just five games short of 100 appearances for the Cherries since joining from Bristol City in 2023. He featured in 37 league matches last season as Bournemouth finished sixth, earning a first-ever Europa League place. He now has two England caps, with Thomas Tuchel calling him a “complete package” after his debut against Croatia.

January Move Looks Unlikely

Transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke believes the price tag makes a winter deal difficult, suggesting next summer is the more realistic window, particularly if Scott does not sign a new contract. His current deal runs until 2028, and talks over an extension are reportedly stalled.

Our View on Scott’s Next Step

Both clubs could use his blend of ball-playing quality and relentless work off the ball, and each has shown it will spend big. Whether any midfielder justifies a fee beyond £100m is debatable, though, and Bournemouth’s stance could soften if his contract situation remains unresolved. Pep Guardiola has previously described him as “unbelievable”, which will only fuel the interest.