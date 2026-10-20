Newcastle Face Fight to Keep £42m-Rated Star

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Newcastle United winger Bazoumana Touré, according to TEAMtalk. The 20-year-old only joined from Hoffenheim this summer, yet he has already caught the eye of Premier League rivals.

Touré’s Early Impact on Tyneside

Touré has played just 160 minutes this season but has still scored twice in six appearances. His first goal for the club arrived on his full debut in the Carabao Cup win over West Bromwich Albion, before he netted his first league strike in September’s defeat at Leeds United.

He arrived with a growing reputation, having contributed 17 goals and assists in the Bundesliga last term.

Why United and Arsenal Are Interested

United are said to like his profile as a young, high-potential signing, while Arsenal are reportedly weighing up attacking options after missing out on Vinícius Júnior. Tottenham and Aston Villa are also believed to be watching, and no formal approach has been made.

Newcastle Unlikely to Cash In

Newcastle see Touré as key to their future, so any offer would need to comfortably exceed his £42m Transfermarkt valuation.

Left Wing Appeal

Touré has mostly played on the right this season, with Harvey Barnes in fine form. Last term, though, he featured largely on the left, supplying 12 assists and making 763 sprints, the most in the Bundesliga.

In my opinion, that left-sided output explains the interest. Both clubs could use his pace, but with so little senior action in England, a big-money move would be a gamble, and Newcastle look unlikely to sell.