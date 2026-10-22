Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a surprise swoop for Real Madrid’s Trent Alexander-Arnold as they look to strengthen at right wing-back this summer.

Why Chelsea Want Alexander-Arnold

Two successive wins since the international break have put the Blues back in the top-five conversation. A return to the Champions League would be a major boost, particularly as they missed out on European football altogether this season.

According to Simon Phillips, right wing-back is a priority area for Xabi Alonso’s side. Alexander-Arnold, 28 and valued at around £50 million by Transfermarkt, has emerged as an unexpected target.

Role at Real Madrid Could Open the Door

The England international is said to sit behind Denzel Dumfries and Federico Valverde in the pecking order under Jose Mourinho. Should his game time stay limited, a Premier League return may start to appeal.

How He Would Fit at Stamford Bridge

Playing as a wing-back rather than a defensive full-back would hide his weaknesses without the ball, while his creativity, line-breaking passing and pinpoint crossing would add real quality. It would also free up Pedro Neto to operate further forward.

Reece James offers stronger defensive attributes and could cover in a back three, though his future may lie in midfield.

Our Take

Despite the logic on paper, I find a move to Chelsea hard to believe. His deep Liverpool roots make a switch to another Premier League club unlikely, and Anfield remains the only realistic destination should he leave Madrid. It is early days, but this one feels more like speculation than substance.