Reds Reportedly Plot Summer Move

Liverpool are said to be weighing up a move for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Johan Manzambi, with the Swiss international earmarked as a possible replacement for Alexis Mac Allister. The Sun reports that Andoni Iraola and his staff have been impressed by the 21-year-old, and the club’s hierarchy intend to keep a close watch on him ahead of a potential approach next summer.

Why Manzambi Has Caught the Eye

Manzambi arrived at Villa Park in the summer after rising through the ranks at Servette and Freiburg. He contributed 16 goals and assists last term as Freiburg qualified for Europe, then impressed at the World Cup with three goals and two assists in four games for Switzerland.

His start under Unai Emery has been strong, with three goals and three assists so far. His winner in the 1-0 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday made him only the fourth Villa player to score or assist in each of his first three Premier League starts, joining Dalian Atkinson, Dion Dublin and Danny Ings.

Mac Allister Doubts Open the Door

The interest comes amid uncertainty over Mac Allister’s future, with Real Madrid reportedly keen on the Argentine. Liverpool would be wise to prepare contingency plans, and Manzambi’s creativity and eye for goal would suit an evolving midfield.

Price Could Prove a Problem

Any deal looks far from straightforward. Villa signed Manzambi only recently, and his Transfermarkt valuation sits at £54m, so Liverpool would likely need to table a bid well above that figure to test the Midlands club’s resolve.

Our Take

Manzambi looks a talented player, but prising him away from Villa after such a short spell would be a gamble, and Liverpool may find the cost outweighs the benefit if Mac Allister stays put.