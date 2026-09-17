United revive old transfer target

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a fresh approach for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, according to Football Insider, as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen his back line.

The 24-year-old arrived on Merseyside from Carlisle United in 2020 and needed time to force his way into Everton’s first team, spending spells out on loan — including a productive stint at PSV Eindhoven — to sharpen his game before nailing down a regular starting berth at Goodison Park.

Fitness setbacks have interrupted his progress over the past year or so, yet Branthwaite has started this campaign strongly, helping Everton keep two clean sheets across four Premier League outings so far.

Old Trafford’s long-term admiration

United are said to have monitored Branthwaite for some time, having previously tried to sign him only for Everton to knock back their advances. With a squad rebuild pencilled in for next year, Carrick’s recruitment team reportedly view the England international as a natural fit for their defensive plans, though a January deal looks improbable given his recent injury record.

Transfermarkt puts his value at around £35million, and with his Everton contract running until 2030, the Toffees hold real leverage should they ever be forced into a sale.

Standing at 6ft 5in, the left-footed defender offers genuine versatility, capable of slotting into left-back when required. His aerial strength, composure on the ball and reading of the game make him one of the most sought-after young centre-backs outside the traditional “big six”.

In my view, this feels like a deal United should have pushed harder for years ago — Branthwaite has the profile to anchor a defence for the next decade, injuries aside. Whether Carrick’s side can convince Everton to finally sell, particularly with a title battle in the Toffees’ evolving squad, remains the real sticking point heading into 2027.