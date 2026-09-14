Manchester United find themselves in a three-way scrap with Arsenal and Liverpool for VfB Stuttgart centre-back Finn Jeltsch, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

Jeltsch’s Rise Through German Football

The 20-year-old began his youth career at SV Raitersaich before joining Nurnberg’s academy aged nine. He worked his way through their ranks and eventually broke into the first team, catching the eye with consistent displays in the 2. Bundesliga. Stuttgart moved to sign him during last year’s winter transfer window, and while he initially featured as a squad option, he has started all five games in every competition so far this term.

Premier League Trio Monitoring Situation

Tutto Juve suggest United, Arsenal and Liverpool are all keeping tabs on the German, alongside continental heavyweights Bayern Munich and Juventus. Stuttgart hold the advantage of Jeltsch being tied down until 2030, meaning there’s no urgency to sell, though the Bundesliga club would reportedly listen to bids in the region of £43m (€50m).

Standing at 6ft 2in, the right-footed defender can also cover at right-back and possesses a reliable left foot too. He’s comfortable building play from the back, capable of driving forward with the ball, and prefers an aggressive, front-foot approach to defending rather than sitting off.

Why the Interest Makes Sense

United’s defensive situation explains their interest — Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martínez are both out of contract in the summer, while Matthijs de Ligt continues to battle fitness setbacks. Liverpool, meanwhile, have injury concerns surrounding Giovanni Leoni and Joe Gomez, with Virgil van Dijk now in the latter stages of his career and Ronald Araujo only on loan. Arsenal’s need looks less pressing following the arrival of Ezri Konsa this summer.

Personally, I’d expect United to push hardest given their ageing centre-back options, though Liverpool’s need for long-term cover shouldn’t be underestimated either.