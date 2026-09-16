Spurs Eye Move For Mozambique International Amid Growing Competition

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the chase to land Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo, with report from Record (via Sport Witness) naming Spurs among a cluster of clubs monitoring the 25-year-old.

Catamo is valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt, though that figure is likely to be dwarfed once serious bids start landing given his current form and the growing interest around him.

The Mozambique international’s rise has been steady rather than sudden. He started out with Black Bulls in his homeland before switching to Portuguese side Amora, a move that eventually caught Sporting’s eye and led to a loan switch to their academy in 2019, made permanent a year later. Loan spells at Vitória Guimarães and Marítimo helped sharpen him further before he forced his way into the first-team picture in 2023-24.

Since then, Catamo has racked up 41 goal contributions in over 100 appearances, playing a key part in two Primeira Liga titles and a Portuguese Cup triumph. His compatriot Pepo has labelled him ‘very special’, and his output this term — five goal involvements from just seven matches — backs that up.

Tottenham Face Stiff Competition For Sporting Winger

Spurs won’t have it easy, though. Como, Sunderland and unnamed Saudi Pro League clubs are all said to be circling, and there’s no confirmation yet that Tottenham have made an official approach.

It’s a slightly curious one given Daniel Levy’s side splashed out on Savinho and Omar Marmoush over the summer, yet still haven’t scored in their opening four league games — their worst start in front of goal since 2006. That drought makes a move for a proven creator like Catamo feel sensible, even if it raises questions about squad balance heading into a huge test at Anfield in the League Cup.