Spurs Still Monitoring Morgan Gibbs-White Situation

Tottenham Hotspur have not given up on their long-standing pursuit of Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, according to TEAMtalk.

The 26-year-old has been a mainstay at the City Ground since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2022, developing into one of the Premier League’s most reliable creative outlets.

His output last term was hard to ignore, with the England international contributing 18 goals and seven assists across 53 appearances in all competitions. He has picked up where he left off this season too, chipping in with a goal and two assists in his opening four Premier League outings.

Spurs came agonisingly close to landing Gibbs-White last summer after triggering a release clause reportedly worth £60million, only for the move to collapse amid wrangling with Forest, who subsequently handed him a new contract. Despite that setback, North London club insiders suggest a fresh approach could be lined up for either January or next summer, with Forest having offloaded Elliot Anderson to Manchester City without feeling compelled to do the same with their prized midfielder.

Why Gibbs-White Would Suit De Zerbi’s Setup

Versatility is arguably Gibbs-White’s biggest asset. He’s equally comfortable operating centrally in a box-to-box capacity or drifting wide, offering incisive passing, clinical finishing and a willingness to graft off the ball.

Given that Spurs currently have James Maddison and Xavi Simons both battling fitness issues, while Mohammed Kudus is better suited out wide, there’s a genuine gap in central areas that Gibbs-White could fill superbly.

In my view, this feels less like idle speculation and more like unfinished business for Tottenham. A player of his calibre, still only 26, would represent a smart addition — the real question is whether Forest’s resolve can be tested a second time.