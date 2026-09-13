Manchester United return to Premier League duty on Sunday, hosting Manchester City at Old Trafford in matchday four, kicking off at 16:30. The fixture follows a 4-0 Champions League victory over Sabah on Thursday and comes with United on a strong run of form, having netted 11 goals across their last three outings in all competitions. A win here would hand City their first league defeat of the campaign.

Defence: Dalot and Shaw Set to Return

Senne Lammens should continue in goal, while Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw are tipped to reclaim their starting berths at full-back after being rotated out for the midweek European tie, with Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu dropping to the bench. Centrally, Harry Maguire looks the likely partner for Lisandro Martinez, pushing Leny Yoro back among the substitutes despite his growing reputation.

Midfield Trio Stays Settled

Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans are expected to hold their places in the double pivot while Carlos Baleba continues his recovery from injury. Captain Bruno Fernandes remains first choice in the number ten role, dictating play just behind the front line.

Cunha and Sesko to Lead the Line

Bryan Mbeumo, fresh off back-to-back Premier League goals, should keep his spot on the right, with Matheus Cunha operating from the left. Benjamin Sesko, who has found the net in each of his last two matches, is favourite to spearhead the attack.

In truth, the make-up of this side suggests United are finally settling into a rhythm rather than chopping and changing for its own sake — the returning full-backs add balance, and keeping faith with an in-form front three feels the right call against a City side who will punish hesitancy. The derby should offer a genuine test of whether this consistency translates into results.