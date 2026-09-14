Reds Monitoring Brazilian Winger As Salah Replacement Search Continues

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a move for AFC Bournemouth forward Rayan, according to TEAMtalk, as the Reds continue searching for a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

The Cherries snapped up the 20-year-old from Vasco da Gama last winter after allowing Antoine Semenyo to depart for Manchester City. It proved an inspired piece of business. Rayan adjusted to English football’s physical demands almost instantly, contributing five goals and two assists across 15 Premier League outings as Bournemouth secured Europa League qualification with a sixth-placed finish.

His rapid progress hasn’t gone unnoticed on the international stage either. The Brazilian earned a World Cup call-up and even started for Carlo Ancelotti’s side while Raphinha was sidelined through injury.

Release Clause Could Trigger Next Summer

TEAMtalk suggest Bournemouth may struggle to hold onto their prized asset beyond this season, despite fending off suitors this summer. Rayan’s contract, running until 2031, contains a £130m release clause that activates next summer — a figure several top-flight clubs will be monitoring closely.

Liverpool have already strengthened out wide by bringing in Bradley Barcola and Victor Muñoz following Salah’s exit, yet neither profiles as a genuine like-for-like replacement. That may explain the growing interest in Rayan, a 6ft 1in left-footed right-winger blessed with pace, physicality, aerial ability and composure in front of goal.

Bournemouth teammates Alex Scott, Eli Junior Kroupi and Adrien Truffert are also said to be attracting Premier League attention, though Rayan appears the standout target.

From my perspective, this looks a sensible move on paper. Rayan ticks the boxes Liverpool require in that inverted right-wing role, and crucially, he’s still years from his ceiling. Whether Liverpool follow through with a firm bid remains to be seen, but the groundwork appears to be forming for a genuine pursuit next summer.