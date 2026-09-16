Liverpool have entered the race to sign Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde in the January transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

Andoni Iraola’s side currently rely on Milos Kerkez and Kostas Tsimikas at left-back, with Kerkez the first choice and Tsimikas failing to push him for the role. That could prompt the Reds to strengthen the position in the New Year, with Balde now firmly on their radar after also being linked with Manchester United and Inter Milan during the summer window.

Barcelona Star Frozen Out Under Flick

Balde opted to remain at the Camp Nou this summer despite uncertainty over his game time under Hansi Flick, but that gamble has backfired badly. The Spain international is yet to feature in either La Liga or the Champions League this season, having slipped to third choice behind Joao Cancelo and academy graduate Xavi Espart.

Sport report that Balde could be available for roughly £34 million this winter, with Barcelona open to a sale given his lack of involvement. Liverpool’s existing ties with the Catalans, having sealed a loan move for Ronald Araujo earlier this year, could work in their favour.

Worth the Risk for Liverpool

Balde’s stock has fallen sharply, but his talent shouldn’t be in doubt. Not long ago, he was considered one of Europe’s brightest young full-backs, and his struggles owe more to Espart’s rapid emergence than any dip in ability. At just 22, and with proven pedigree in a title-winning Barcelona side, £34 million looks like shrewd business if Liverpool can restore his confidence.

Seeing Araujo thrive after a similar fall from grace at Barcelona could also convince Balde that Anfield offers the platform to revive his career. If Iraola gives him a genuine pathway into the side, Balde has every chance of becoming Liverpool’s long-term left-back solution.