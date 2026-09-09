Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as the leading Premier League suitors for Tornike Kvaratskhelia, the 16-year-old Dinamo Tbilisi winger and younger brother of PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to TEAMtalk.

London Duo Lead the Race

Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham overhauled their squad extensively last summer, adding Omar Marmoush and Savio to strengthen their attack. However, missing out on both Cody Gakpo and Iliman Ndiaye left a gap on the left flank, eventually filled by a deadline-day loan swoop for Mykhailo Mudryk from Chelsea. That unresolved need may explain Spurs’ pursuit of another left-sided option for the future.

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea already boast options in that area following Morgan Rogers’ arrival, alongside Jamie Gittens. Their interest in Tornike appears more forward-thinking, targeting a generational talent early rather than filling an immediate void.

Fierce Competition Across Europe

The race extends well beyond London. Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Brighton and Aston Villa have all made contact, while Arsenal and Newcastle are monitoring the situation closely. Crucially, Bayern Munich currently hold an edge after hosting the youngster for training earlier this summer.

Regardless of who wins the race, English clubs cannot complete a deal until Kvaratskhelia turns 18 in 2028 under international transfer regulations governing minors.

A Gamble Worth Taking

Given how uncertain teenage prospects can be, it’s a gamble chasing a 16-year-old this hard. Yet with Khvicha’s blueprint as a guide and genuine senior minutes already under his belt, both London clubs are wise to stake an early claim rather than risk missing out entirely, even if the transfer itself remains years away.