Liverpool have reportedly entered the chase for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, setting up a potential tussle with Chelsea, according to TEAMtalk.

Why Liverpool Want Alex Scott

The Reds did not sign a midfielder this summer after Curtis Jones departed. Andoni Iraola currently relies on Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and youngster Trey Nyoni, with Wataru Endo offering cover despite drifting towards the fringes of the squad.

TEAMtalk claims Liverpool are planning for Jones’ replacement next year, with Iraola’s previous working relationship with Scott at Vitality Stadium a key attraction. Endo’s limited role and Nyoni’s inexperience also leave room for a proven Premier League operator.

Chelsea Still Keen on Scott

Chelsea remain admirers despite Bournemouth rejecting a formal bid in the summer. The Blues sold Enzo Fernandez on deadline day without signing a midfield replacement, and reinforcements are reportedly planned for next year. Both clubs are expected to keep monitoring him ahead of the January window.

Bournemouth Determined to Keep Scott

Scott’s contract runs until 2028, but the Cherries want him tied down to a new long-term deal. Marco Rose’s side will reportedly include a release clause to persuade him to sign, having already seen him turn down several offers.

Scott’s Form and England Call-Up

The box-to-box midfielder has started the season impressively after helping Bournemouth finish sixth in the Premier League last term and qualify for the Europa League. His performances have earned a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the September/October international fixtures, while Transfermarkt values him at around £43m.

What Next for Scott?

Attention now turns to whether Liverpool or Chelsea make a formal approach in January or next summer, with Bournemouth’s contract plans likely to shape how the story develops.