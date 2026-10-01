Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Como centre-back Jacobo Ramon, according to Caught Offside, with Chelsea and Arsenal also interested in the towering defender.

Why Do Man Utd Want Jacobo Ramon?

After investing heavily in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko up front, United rebuilt their midfield this summer with Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba. Attention has now turned to defence, with the club conceding 11 goals in seven games across all competitions.

Michael Carrick’s options at right centre-back are far from ideal. Matthijs de Ligt has been sidelined for almost a year with a back problem, Leny Yoro has struggled to settle in the Premier League since leaving Lille, and Harry Maguire’s contract is entering its final months. Caught Offside claim United were impressed by Ramon’s recent displays and now regard him as a serious option.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid Provide Competition

United will face stiff competition. Chelsea signed Maxence Lacroix this summer but remain vulnerable at the back, and Xabi Alonso reportedly wants further reinforcements. Arsenal added Ezri Konsa from Aston Villa after William Saliba’s back injury, yet they already have Cristhian Mosquera, Jurrien Timber and Ben White available on the right, so another right-footed centre-back looks unnecessary unless someone departs. Real Madrid, meanwhile, are considering a return and hold a buy-back clause.

Jacobo Ramon Transfer Value

Transfermarkt values the right-footed Ramon at roughly £38m. Standing at 6ft 5in, the defender is highly rated and appears to possess the potential to reach the top.

Opinion: Why Ramon Suits United

In my view, this is a logical target for United. With De Ligt’s fitness uncertain and Yoro yet to convince, a physically imposing right-sided defender could bring much-needed stability. The buy-back clause is the biggest obstacle, while Arsenal’s interest feels more speculative given their depth.