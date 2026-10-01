Dortmund’s Svensson Leads the Race

Manchester United have drawn up a four-man list of left-back targets, with Borussia Dortmund’s Daniel Svensson reportedly at the top, according to TEAMtalk. The 24-year-old Sweden international has been placed on Michael Carrick’s radar, with Dortmund said to value him at between £30m and £39m.

Svensson, however, has played down talk of a switch. Speaking to SVT Sport, he said he had heard nothing concrete beyond newspaper speculation and insisted he was happy in Germany. He also dismissed the idea that he was close to leaving over the summer.

Alternatives to Svensson

With that response in mind, United appear to be keeping their options open. The report claims Crystal Palace’s Tyrick Mitchell, Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde and Club Brugge’s Joaquin Seys are all under consideration. Seys is described as one of the most highly rated young full-backs in Belgium, while Balde offers Premier League clubs a left-sided player with plenty of pace and top-level experience.

Why United Need a Left-Back

The need for reinforcements was clear last summer, when Tyrell Malacia left as a free agent and the club failed to bring in a replacement. United reportedly made enquiries about Manchester City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri on deadline day, but no deal followed.

Five games into the Premier League campaign, the left side has looked vulnerable. Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu and the versatile Noussair Mazraoui are all available, yet questions remain over whether that trio is enough. TEAMtalk suggests United may now bring their search forward to January rather than waiting until next summer.

Tottenham Test Awaits at Old Trafford

On the pitch, United are chasing their first domestic win in four games. They host bottom-placed Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday, 10th October, and a positive result would ease some of the early-season pressure on Carrick.

Svensson, Seys or Mitchell: Weighing Up the Options

Svensson looks the ideal profile, but his comments suggest a deal will not be straightforward, particularly in January, when selling clubs tend to demand a premium. Seys could be the smartest long-term option, while Mitchell would offer Premier League know-how without the adaptation period. Whichever name United pursue, the sooner the position is addressed, the better.